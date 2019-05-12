SAVANNAH, Ga (CBS46) -- A Savannah police officer involved in a shooting Saturday has passed away.
It all started with a response to a call about a robbery around 8:00 Saturday night.
According to the GBI, the suspect, Edward Fuller III, had just robbed a barber shop, assaulting one person there.
The officers were investigating the area, believing that the suspect had fled the scene. But when they walked past his car, Fuller jumped out and opened fire. He hit Sergeant Kelvin Ansari and Officer Douglas Thomas.
Fuller then ran and hid in a nearby backyard shed. When police found him, Fuller reportedly came out pointing his gun at them. An officer fired, hitting Fuller.
All three wounded men were rushed to a hospital. The suspect and Sergeant Ansari both succumbed to their injuries.
Officer Thomas was treated and released.
The GBI will continue its investigation.
