SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) — Police announced Sunday the death of K-9 Jas after an early morning crash.
According to police, around 2:15 a.m. Officer Jon Lindsey was responding to a call when his vehicle was involved in a crash at Price and Liberty street.
The crash resulted in the police SUV overturning with K-9 Jas in the backseat of the car. Officer Lindsey did not suffer any serious injuries.
K-9 Jas was a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois, who joined Savannah Police in the summer of 2019. Jas was certified as a dual-purpose patrol/drug dog.
Since March 2021, Jas served with Officer Lindsey on the SWAT team. In the last four months, Jas assisted Officer Lindsey with 37 arrests and 63 drug searches.
The Georgia Police K-9 Foundation says Jas' name will be placed on the K-9 in the line of duty death memorial at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Savannah Police say memorial plans will be released at a later time.
