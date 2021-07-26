SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has become the first leader of a major city in Georgia to reinstitute a mask mandate since the CDC loosened guidelines on mask-wearing earlier this year.
Johnson held a press conference Monday sharing evidence of increases in the rate of community transmission, hospitalizations and a positivity rates in the city, and surrounding areas, since July 1.
"Daily cases are at a steep and alarming rise," Johnson said.
Johnson attributed several things to the increase in cases, including the Delta variant, the area's low vaccination rate, large gatherings and events, and people letting their guard down regardless of their vaccine status.
Johnson said community transmission is highly likely to increase in the coming days and weeks, as they have since July 1 to today.
The city's mask mandate will go back into effect immediately. The mandate requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors and not with people in their immediate family.
"Covid has not gone away," Johnson reiterated. "As long as our vaccination rates stay low and our community transmission rates stay high, I plan on continuing to wear my mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.