ATLANTA (CBS46) — With Thanksgiving just days away, many families are gearing up for a long day of cooking, hosting and spending time indoors. Here are just a few changes you can make around the home to leave more money in your pocket this holiday season:
- Maximize Your Oven – Keep your oven door shut as your turkey cooks this Thanksgiving. Even opening the door for a glimpse can set the temperature back, causing your oven to go into overdrive and work harder. Cook multiple dishes at one time in the oven, if possible.
- Use Glass & Ceramic Baking Dishes – These dishes retain heat better than metal, allowing you to reduce the oven temperature by up to 25°F.
- Utilize Your Stove – Many of your holiday favorites can be made on the stove top, resulting is less energy consumed. Remember to keep your pots and pans covered to prevent heat loss and to keep your burners clean.
- Save with the Microwave – The microwave can be used to quickly and efficiently heat or reheat many items – it also uses much less energy than a conventional oven.
- Fry Flameless – If you fry your turkey, consider a multi-function electric turkey fryer, which involves no flames and can be used indoors, or taken outside for the day to help keep heat out of the kitchen. Always follow all manufacturer instructions when using a gas or electric fryer.
- Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home’s temperature settings when you are away from the house. Keeping your home at 68°F in the cooler months will also help you save money on your monthly bill. If you know you'll have a crowded house for Thanksgiving with stoves and ovens in use, you can often lower the thermostat by several degrees and still remain comfortable.
Georgia Power is also offering several energy efficiency programs that residential customers can take advantage of to improve the efficiency of their homes to better manage energy usage and power bills.
For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.