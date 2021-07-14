ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you are looking to adopt a pet, you have a chance to do so this Friday at Atlantic Station.
Best Friends Animal Society will park their Atlanta mobile adoption vehicle on the Green at Atlantic Station for a pet adoption event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Cats and dogs will be in the vehicle and visitors can meet a new best friend to take home during that time frame.
Adoption fees start at $25 and include vaccination, spay/neuter and a microchip.
Best Friends works collaboratively with Atlanta-area shelters, animal welfare organizations and individuals to save the lives of pets in shelters in the region and all across the country.
You can see all of the available pets for adoption from Best Friends in Atlanta here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.