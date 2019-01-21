If you were hoping to find a relatively inexpensive ticket for Super Bowl LIII, we’ve got some bad news for you. According to data from TicketIQ, prices on the secondary ticket market are averaging $7,939 per ticket as of Monday.
TicketIQ said that if the current ticket price holds, it would be the most expensive Super Bowl ticket in history, outpacing last year’s average price of $7,277. TicketIQ.com reported that the lowest get-in price for the Super Bowl as of Sunday was $3,230.
And the ticket cost is just one piece of the equation when it comes to the Super Bowl. Travel agents said you should be ready to shell out thousands for other needs like hotels.
Travel agent George Estelle said that there are still a few hotels with rooms in Atlanta for the Super Bowl, but that you can expect to spend around several thousand dollars to come to Atlanta and sit in the "cheap seats" at the Super Bowl.
Estelle laid out a budget for the big game for Patriots and Rams fans:
- $700 for airfare from Los Angeles or Boston
- $1,200 for a hotel room outside Atlanta for three nights
- $1,500 for food and entertainment
- $3,600 for the cheapest seats to the game
- Grand Total: $7,000
"If you want to go on even more of a budget, you can share a room in somebody's house where you have a private bedroom and bathroom and that might be $150-$200 a night," Estelle said.
Again though, that's for the cheapest seats on the secondary market for Super Bowl LIII.
A quick look at SeatGeek.com found the most expensive ticket available on the site was $11,632 plus fees. The site showed that two tickets at the highest price would carry a final cost of $28,871.24 after $5,597.24 in fees and $9.99 delivery.
StubHub.com had tickets that were a little pricier with the highest price tickets checking in at $80,000 each for seats in the SunTrust Club area.
For comparison sake, for $80,000 you could buy a Porsche 718 Cayman S ($67,700); Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe ($75,000); almost three years of college at the University of Georgia ($26,688 per year); almost three years of college at Georgia Tech ($28,368); or one year at Harvard University (appx. $75,000 per year).
Travel experts told CBS46's Adam Murphy that if people wait any longer to make their plans to attend Super Bowl LIII, they can expect to spend more than $10,000. And while either the Rams or Patriots will win the Super Bowl, an even bigger winner will reap the rewards.
"Atlanta as a whole will win because of all the businesses down there that will get extra revenue for all the food and drink," Estelle said.
