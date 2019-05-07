LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Last week, employees at SummitRidge Hospital in Lawrenceville were notified that a patient brought scabies into the facility.
“A couple of employees contracted it,” one employee told reporter Ashley Thompson. “They went to the hospital because they were itching, scratching, they had bumps. They went to the doctor and the doctor did say they were diagnosed with scabies.”
The employee did not want to be identified and said infected colleagues are still going to work.
‘I would like to see them call in some type of management cleanup crew to get it cleaned. No other patient should be hospitalized in that hospital until it's cured.”
Scabies is caused by microscopic mites which burrow into the skin, live there and lay eggs. It's spread through skin-to-skin contact and can also be spread through bedding and clothing used by an infected person.
“It starts usually in the hands and burrows under the skin in kind of a zig-zag pattern as it goes up, said North Georgia Urgent Care Physician Assistant Anthony Medina. “You'll get a bunch of little lesions, very, very itchy. You may see some scaling of the skin.”
Medina said in a behavioral health facility, scabies can spread rather quickly.
“It's very difficult to fight, especially in that type of environment because they're not isolated to their rooms. They're able to wander around all over and they interact with each other.”
It's why the employee is concerned for colleagues and patients.
“The hospital should be quarantined in the proper way and it's not.”
CBS46 News did receive a response from SummitRidge Hospital;
SummitRidge Hospital can confirm that one patient has been diagnosed with and treated for scabies, and several staff members have been exposed. As soon as we became aware of the issue at our Facility, we promptly took several actions to address and resolve the situation. We have been in continuous contact with the Georgia Health Department and have complied with their guidance. We have isolated the patient impacted and have treated other patients prophylactically.
For the staff members exposed, we have worked with our Occupational Health provider for diagnosis and treatment. The remainder of the staff who work on this particular unit have been donned with personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, we have brought in an outside company to terminally clean and disinfect the affected area.
At this time, we have satisfied all the requirements per the CDC guidelines as it pertains to the treatment, containment, disinfection and surveillance of this type of parasite. We expect that the facility will be cleared in due course.
We thank the Georgia Department of Health for their assistance, support and guidance in this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.