It's a trend that has gotten more than 6.5 million views on the popular social media video app, TikTok.
Teens and young adults are pulling on their hair to get their scalps to pop. "I had not heard of this before it showed up on TikTok," says Wellstar pediatrician Dr. Andrew Doyle.
Doyle adds while scalp popping is common in other cultures around the world, it isn't something many in the U.S. are familiar with.
He adds, there are theories on what causes the popping sound. "You have certain tissue layers between your skin and bone, and if you pull it in the right way... those tissue areas come apart," he explains.
For some people, the action can cause a feeling of release, much like knuckle or neck cracking. Doyle warns that scalp popping can become dangerous when done incorrectly. "If you pull too hard, or the wrong way, you risk tearing the tissue or tearing the skin itself and pulling out a whole lot of hair," he says.
It might not be the most dangerous trend to grace the internet, but Doyle says every trend is an opportunity for doctors like him to speak to young people about social media safety. "Teens need to be aware not everything they see on the internet or on TikTok is safe or what they think it is."
