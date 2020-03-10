ATLANTA (CBS46)—A Cartersville man plead guilty to defrauding investors in a foreign currency trading scam.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kevin Perry, 22, of Cartersville, began his currency trading scam when he was a teenager.
Perry led investors to believe his investment company, Lucrative Pips, was earning substantial profits investing in the foreign currency or ("forex") market, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
He told investors their initial investments were secure from losses, the press release stated.
In addition, Perry reportedly told an undercover agent a $10,000 investment would return a profit of $19,000 to $25,000 per month.
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported Perry used investor’s money to enrich himself or pay off other investors.
This guilty plea will be little solace to the victims who lost their savings because of Perry’s personal greed,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is determined to root out and prosecute anyone who undermines investor confidence at the expense of innocent victims.”
“We encourage citizens to be cautious with investments, and to remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”, said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak.
