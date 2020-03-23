ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr is urging consumers to remain vigilant as the coronavirus (COVID 19) takes hold in Georgia.
According to a press release from Carr’s office, coronavirus scams have already been discovered as localities respond to the pandemic.
“Criminals continue to exploit the COVID-19 outbreak – trying to steal, deceive and disrupt,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We often see fraudsters use texts, and unfortunately, they are at it once again. If you or anyone you know receives one of these texts, please immediately contact our office or law enforcement so we can better protect Georgians during this difficult time.”
The attorney general is reporting scammers are telling people that in order to get money passed by congress, citizens must pay an upfront free.
At this time, legislation aimed to provide Americans with direct financial support during this crisis has not passed congress.
Georgians who are targeted by a scammer are asked to contacted the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1
The attorney general is reporting scammers are telling people that in order to get money passed by congress, citizens must pay an upfront free.
At this time, legislation aimed to provide Americans with direct financial support during this crisis has not passed congress.
Georgians who are targeted by a scammer are asked to contacted the Federal Trade Commission at
Other helpful tips from the attorney general’s office:
• Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.
• Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit What the U.S. Government is Doing for links to federal, state and local government agencies.
• Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.
• Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
• Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
• Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.
• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.