Duluth police are warning residents to be on the lookout for scammers in the area.
According to a Facebook post, the scam starts with a knock on the door.
The scammers reportedly go door-to-door offering to lay down pine straw for an agreed price.
"After the work is done, the men become aggressive and demand a price that is double or even triple the original amount because they claim to have used more pine straw to properly cover the area”, police posted.
In the most recent case, police said the victim wanted an estimate, however, the scammers performed the work and laid down the pine straw before an estimate was given.
The scammer then asked for $5,000, the homeowner refused that price but ultimately paid $2,000.
A Duluth police spokesperson said scammers are targeting people who they believe would be vulnerable to bullying.
Police are asking anyone who may feel uncomfortable with a door-to-door solicitor to call the Duluth Police Department at (770) 476-4151 or 911.
