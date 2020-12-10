Finding love during the pandemic can be hard, especially when scammers are taking advantage of people. With more people turning to apps and online dating, catfishing is on the rise – that's scammers pretending to be someone else online.
From goofing around to intense workouts Marine Corps Staff Sergeant David Bickel has a big following on social media.
“Most of the stuff I post on Instagram has to do with the Marine Corps because the Marine Corps is the only reason I am today,” explains David.
But while it's often fun and games, he's also inundated with the dark side.
“At one point, I had 250 DMs [direct messages] that I hadn't opened yet and I would say half of them were people who have been scammed.”
His pictures and videos were used create to fake accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and even dating apps Tinder and Bumble. Which was a shock considering Sgt. Bickel is “one hundred percent happily married man, I love my wife, she's amazing.”
But criminals are looking to take advantage of the vulnerable.
“My mom has probably sent me 30 different accounts on Facebook that she has reported. And now my wife gets messages asking why she is married to this other person and it’s just a crazy mess,” he adds.
And if you think it couldn't happen to you, David says he gets contacted nearly every single day from people blaming him.
The website SocialCatfish recently released a study indicating catfishing is on the rise during the pandemic.
David says there's often clear warning signs. “If there are 15 photos uploaded on the same day, that's generally gonna be a scammer.” In his opinion, David believes the situation to be simply heartbreaking.
