ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For several years CBS46 has been partnering with the better business bureau to warn you about scams.
Yesterday we alerted you about a summer jobs email scam circulating on the internet, but today we learned the non-profit named in that scam is a victim of online spoofing.
The nonprofit organization All Grown Up Inc. is a youth organization dedicated to helping young girls and maturing teens develop into womanhood.
Today the BBB confirmed that the Stockbridge nonprofit is not involved in a summer jobs scam as it previously believed. Investigators learned today that scammers stole the nonprofit’s identity.
Here's the email. Someone took the nonprofit’s information promising summer jobs for teens. The email promised work from home at 33.50 per hour and a free laptop.
What made things confusing, the organization's office is a UPS p.o. box and its voicemail went to a wrong number. It had all the signs of a scam, but as BBB investigators learned today the nonprofit is real.
All Grown Up Inc. has advised BBB that their organization is a victim of company name spoofing. They state "I am re confirming that we have been victimized of a scamming situation. We are a local non-profit servicing minority youth in the community for over 20 years and we take our reputation very seriously."
This afternoon Harry spoke with the nonprofit’s founder Tangi Gantt who says she's responded to everyone who contacted her about the email scam. She also wanted to point out that 97 percent of the teens in the program have gone on to higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.