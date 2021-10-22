ATLANTA (CBS46) — For thousands of years, scarecrows have helped humans to protect their crops from destructive crows.
It is believed that the Egyptians were the first to use scarecrows in their wheat fields along the Nile River.
Greek farmers in 2,500 B.C. also used them to scare birds away from their vineyards.
Additionally, the Romans and Japanese used scarecrows to protect their fields.
In America, Native Americans and immigrant German farmers would rely on scarecrows to protect their fields and even the modern day farmer still uses a more technological version of the traditional scarecrow.
At some point, scarecrow "parades" (they don't usually march) became popular in many areas of the country, including Georgia.
The parades, which may also be referred to as festivals, generally take place around the same time as Halloween. Sometimes they only last for a week or two and sometimes they last for an entire month.
The scarecrows, which are usually displayed in the downtown or main area of town, are usually sponsored by local businesses, nonprofits, schools, and even individuals.
Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow in some towns and prizes are awarded at the end of the parade. Sometimes it is cash or a gift card and sometimes it is just a trophy and bragging rights. The town may also charge a small "fee" for votes to help pay for any associated costs etc.
Here are some towns/cities where you can see scarecrows on display:
- Downtown Acworth
- Marietta Square
- Downtown Alpharetta (more than 150 scarecrows)
- Downtown Kennesaw
- Downtown McDonough
- Downtown Woodstock (175 scarecrows)
- Historic Roswell
- Harrison Park in Gilmer
- Gainesville Garden
The Atlanta Botanical Garden also has scarecrows on display. The display is free with pad admission. There are dozens of scarecrows created by local businesses, garden clubs, schools and organizations.
If you know of other scarecrow displays, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
