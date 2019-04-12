Atlanta, GA (CBS46) They were introduced to make life easier to get around Atlanta but they're anything but for the disabled.
We're talking about scooters parked on the sidewalks which fall over, causing a hazard for those with disabilities.
CBS46 spoke with Jamie Olson, who is legally blind. He says he fell over one of the tipped over scooters and sprained his ankle.
Olson says the scooters are also a hazard for people who use wheelchairs. As a result, Sally Flocks created an app called "clear the clutter" in order to help out those with disabilities.
It allows users to report an issue and upload photos with detailed descriptions.
Flocks says she will gather information from the app and present a report to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city council.
Her goal is to have the report done by June.
