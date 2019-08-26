ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Scholarships and memorial funds have been established for members of a prominent Cobb County family who died in what investigators describe as a murder-suicide.

A scholarship has been established in honor of Christopher Edwards II at Elon University.

Donors can make checks payable to Elon University, with the subject line: One on One Sports in Honor of Christopher Redding Edwards II.

Please mail checks to Elon University, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244.

A scholarship in honor of Erin Edwards has been established at The Posse Foundation. Click here to donate.

Mail checks to Posse Atlanta, attention Kivatah Castilla, 101 Marietta St., N.W., Suite 1040, Atlanta, GA 30303.

The family has established a fund in memory of Marsha M. Edwards, M.D. at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute in the Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity.

Mail donations to Morehouse School of Medicine, Office of Institutional Advancement, 720 Westview Drive, S.W., Atlanta, GA, 30313. To make a memorial gift online, click here.