FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A notice sent to Forsyth County parents asking them to keep their kids at home for two weeks if they have traveled to China, or come into contact with someone who has, has sparked controversy and criticism.
Coronavirus conundrum - What to do about school if your kids have traveled to China or have come into contact with someone who has been to the country? Forsyth County School District & The Georgia Department of Health are at odds on that very question @cbs46 #coronavirus #atlanta pic.twitter.com/orhzBKXnWA— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 31, 2020
“I think they’re like I said just be proactive and just trying to do the best thing for everybody,” said Scott Samuel who has lived in the county for over 10 years and has two kids at school.
“As a parent it’s scary to think that somebody could come into my child’s classroom infected and the parent not keep them home,” said Alison Cohen whose two kids go to Forsyth County High Schools.
The Forsyth County School district said the county has the fastest growing Asian population in the country.
The school district said concerned parents have contacted them regarding people returning from Asia.
They said to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy that one family who travelled to China had contacted them expressing concerns about the notice's intentions.
The district apologized to the family for any misinterpretations and informed that is was a request, not a mandate.
The Georgia Department of Health sent out a notice to schools saying students who have traveled to China or come into contact with those who have do not need to be excluded from school, if they are not displaying symptoms.
Parents in the county feel the district did not do do anything wrong.
“The way Forsyth County does their technical schooling, that those kids can't stay home, still learn, still do everything they're supposed to do, but protect the other children that shouldn't be exposed,” said a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.