School admin allegedly find drugs and a gun in backpack

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents are stunned to find out a was student caught carrying a loaded gun and drugs on campus at Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs.
The shocking discovery was made during the middle of the school day Thursday. The school’s principal, Kindra Smith, explained in an email that discovery is all thanks to a tip from a brave student.
“In searching a student’s backpack for drugs, a loaded firearm and edibles were found.” Administrators secured the gun and luckily no one was hurt. As for the student caught carrying the gun and drugs the principal said, “I will use the full weight of the Fulton County Schools Student Code of Conduct towards discipline and work with Fulton County Schools police to pursue ALL warranted criminal charges.”
Smith also plans to continue monitoring hall cameras and parking lots to keep students safe.
