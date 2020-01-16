COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents with children at Madras Middle School were sent an alarming letter this week detailing a student's alleged "kill list."
In the letter, which is dated Jan. 15, Principal Lorraine Johnson states that student learned about the alleged "kill list" earlier in the week during a cafeteria discussion. When school officials and the resource officer were informed of the list they removed the student who was believed to have written it from class.
The letter goes on to state, "Further investigation revealed that the student was in possession of a notepad that contained a piece of paper with the first names of six students listed on it. The student in question provided the last names of the students to school administrators. The notebook paper did not contain any written threats. However, a thorough investigation into any conversation that were had regarding this list is being conducted."
Parents whose children's names were listed have been directly notified by school administrators.
"It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned," wrote Principal Johnson.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the student has been removed from the middle school. "Appropriate" legal actions are being taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.