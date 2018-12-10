Here's an active list of school and administrative building closings in Georgia due to the current winter storm impacting northeast Georgia.
- Atlanta Public Schools- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Brenau campuses- delayed until 10:30 a.m.
- Cobb County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Cherokee County School District- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- DeKalb County School District- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Douglas County School System- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Fannin County Schools- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Fulton County Schools- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Holy Innocents' Episcopal School- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Gwinnett County Schools- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Woodward Academy- Delayed opening until 10 a.m.
- Georgia Gwinnett College- Delayed until 10 a.m. Tuesday
- University of Georgia Campuses- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Reinhardt University- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- City of Atlanta offices- Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
- Cobb County Government- Delayed opening until 9 a.m.
- City of Dalton Offices- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- City of Dallas, Georgia Government Offices- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- City of Doraville City Hall, other Administrative Offices, and Recreational facilities- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- DeKalb County Offices- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Fulton County Offices and Courts- Delayed until 10 a.m.
- City of South Fulton- Delayed until 10 a.m.
