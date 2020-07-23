FULTON CO (CBS46)—The Fulton County School Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the school district’s millage rate.
According to a press release, official will meet and adjourn into executive session at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place the Fulton County School District’s South Learning Center, located at 4025 Flat Shoals Road in Union City.
The schedule for July 23 is as follows:
· At 5:00 p.m. the Board will meet and adjourn into executive session
· At 6:00 p.m. the Board will hold the third FY21 public millage rate hearing
· The remainder of the public Board meeting will begin immediately after the public millage rate hearing, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public, unless designated as executive session, where the Board convenes in private to discuss land, legal or personnel items.
Social distancing will be practiced which may cause space for attendees to be reduced.
The board meeting may be watched via live television: at FCSTV Comcast Channel 24, AT&T Ch. 99, and Google Fiber TV Ch. 145.
In addition, the public board meetings will also be streamed live on the FCSTV Communications website, which can be viewed at https://www.fultonschools.org/fcstv .
