CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a school bus shut down Hightower Road at Ball Ground Road in Cherokee County but the roadway has since reopened.
Not much is known about what caused the accident.
Police say one student was on board the bus but no injuries have been sustained. Police are still looking for the driver of the other vehicle, who fled the scene on foot shortly after the crash.
The roadway reopened around 8:30 a.m.
Hwy 369 is closed just east of Hwy 372 “round about” due to an accident involving a school bus. Only one student on board. No injuries. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/1aHuVk66cn— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) October 1, 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.