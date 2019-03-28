Coweta County, GA (CBS46) A school bus overturned in Coweta County Thursday afternoon, injuring at least five people.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on GA Highway 154 at the intersection of Woolsie Road.
The bus was returning to East Coweta High School and had just picked up two students from a school-approved activity at a nearby Goodwill store.
That's when a vehicle traveling in the other direction was rear-ended and crashed into the bus. The bus then flipped onto its side.
Police tell CBS46 News that the two students and the bus driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.
They were all taken to Newnan General Hospital for evaluation.
The drivers of the vehicles involved, both students at East Coweta High School, also sustained minor injuries.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.