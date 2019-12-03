DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A school bus with several students aboard slammed into a tree in DeKalb County early Tuesday afternoon.
The Woodridge Elementary School bus was traveling on Hidden Hills Parkway when it crashed into a tree.
Police said nine students were on the bus at the time of the incident; however, one student suffered from minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
