Here's an active list of school closings in north Georgia due to the current winter storm impacting northeast Georgia.
- Habersham County Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
- Pickens County Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
- Rabun County Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
- White County Schools - CLOSED MONDAY
- Towns County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours Monday
- Gilmer County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours Monday
- Union County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours Monday
