Chalkboard Clock - Sorry We're Closed

Chalkboard Store Closed Sign

 dylan_burrill

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Schools throughout metro Atlanta are announcing closings and delays due to flash flooding on Tuesday. 

Here's a complete list of school delays and closings:

CLOSED:

Bartow County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Gordon County Schools

DELAYED:

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Floyd County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.

Haralson County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.

Polk County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.