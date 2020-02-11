ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Schools throughout metro Atlanta are announcing closings and delays due to flash flooding on Tuesday.
Here's a complete list of school delays and closings:
CLOSED:
Bartow County Schools
Pickens County Schools
Gordon County Schools
DELAYED:
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Floyd County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.
Haralson County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.
Polk County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.