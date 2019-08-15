HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A ribbon depicting an eagle being strangled by a noose accompanied with 'hang the War Hawks' has a local school district
A viewer sent CBS46 a photo of the ribbon with the following message:
"Locust Grove High School gave this to their students for beating Henry County High/Mcdonough High in some sport/competition. LG is majority white and HCHS/Mcdonough High is majority black. Look what's around the hawk neck."
The ribbon was passed out ahead of a football scrimmage on August 9th. The Henry County School district addressed the ribbon in the following statement:
"We were made aware of a highly inappropriate message that was produced on a Locust Grove ribbon for their upcoming football scrimmage. School administrators were not aware nor ever approved the ribbon purchase. However, once alerted to the matter, the school took immediate corrective action to collect the limited number of ribbons that were distributed. Additionally, both schools have spoken and an apology has been shared between school administrators and athletic officials. We do not tolerate these types of inappropriate messages and behaviors. A further investigation into the matter is underway."
Remaining details of the incident, including who approved the ribbon, are under investigation.
