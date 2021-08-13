WARE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A school district in southeast Georgia, near the border of Florida, will temporarily suspend school operations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.
Ware County School System officials reported that due to a sharp increase in the number of active positive COVID cases reported among students and staff members as well as the number of individuals who are currently quarantined, they will temporarily cease daily operations for traditional and digital students and most staff members through Friday, August 27.
During the two week pause, there will be no classes and in-season extra-curricular practices and competitions will continue as scheduled, officials told CBS46 News.
As for staff members, they are to return to work on Monday, August 30, for an additional week of pre-planning. The district says students will return to school on Tuesday, September 7.
