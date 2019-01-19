Marietta City Schools is offering jobs to parents or guardians of students in the school district who are impacted by the partial government shutdown.
The school district posted the following message to it's website:
"If you are a parent/guardian of a Marietta City Schools student and your family has been impacted bu the partial federal government shutdown, we invite you to join our Blue Devil family ... even if just for a short period of time."
Those interested, should contact Michele McInnish, MCS HR recruiter, at mmcinnish@marietta-city.org or visit www.marietta-city.org/careers.
