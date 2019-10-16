PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Because of concerns over security, the Pickens County school district has changed course and will not allow transgender students the opportunity to choose the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
The district sent out an updated release, saying that students and staff have received death threats, there's been an increase in student harassment and several reports of vandalism of school property.
As a result, district officials say they can no longer meet the security demands of protecting students and staff. The district is now returning to its previous policy regarding student use of bathrooms. Prior to the policy change, transgender students were allowed to use the teacher’s restrooms.
Georgia was one of 11 states that sued the Obama administration over its guidelines for school bathrooms and transgender people.
After a legal battle, courts sided with the federal government.
Because of the court decisions, school district leaders in Pickens County said they had no choice recently when they were confronted by parents who asked that their transgender child, who was born a girl, be allowed to use the boy’s bathroom rather than the bathroom in the teacher’s lounge.
Facing a possible lawsuit, the school district agreed to let the student use the boy’s bathroom. With that in mind, officials revisited changing policy to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
A contentious town hall meeting followed with many parents voicing their concerns over the issue.
