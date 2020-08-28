JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- 2020 has become the year of the online classroom. School officials in Clayton County told CBS46 some student’s bad behavior has also gone viral.
“We’re seeing bullying, we’re seeing threats, we’re seeing nudity…Pornographic material,” Chief Thomas Y Tarwick jr., Chief of Safety and Security at Clayton County schools explained.
“I’m totally disgusted by it, being a father of three girls. If anything, ever happened like that to one of my girls I would be totally pissed about it, Ken Warren told CBS46 NEWS.
Administrators said while students are learning virtually at home, they are still expected to follow the same code of conduct policies as they were on school grounds. The district said they’re nipping this new problem in bud soon than later.
“If we see something that’s threatening or grossly out of the ordinary what we’re doing is we’re sending officers over and we’re having some conversations,” Chief Tarwick explained.
If the bad behavior continues, the district said students know what to expect.
“There will be penalties. There can be adjudication if we see behavior that’s consistent with violations of the law,” Chief Tarwick told CBS46 NEWS.
“I understand what the school board is trying to do, they’re trying to protect our kids and I have no problem with that, that’s what we pay tax dollars for, for them to educate our kids and protect our kids,” Warren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.