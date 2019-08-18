ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An Atlanta Public Schools district representative has issued condolences to the victims of a double shooting near an Atlanta high school football game on Friday.
Leslie Grant, District 1 Representative for Atlanta Public Schools sent CBS46 an email on Sunday, saying:
"My personal thoughts are that it is a tragic outcome to what should be an exciting weekend event for out students and families. The board was informed that the boys are in stable condition and I hope they fully recover."
This comes after the shootings at a high school football game near Lakewood Stadium on Friday.
Atlanta Police say two teens were shot during the incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Claire Drive SE.
Both teens were reported alert and in stable condition; however, both were transported to a local hospital.
Police have not released the names of the teens at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.