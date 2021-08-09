School districts across Georgia navigating COVID-19 wave as students return

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s always a bit of anxiety on the first day of school but this year emotions appear to be running extra high, as school districts adapt to the changing covid environment. Some of them are now requiring masks in buildings and on buses.
The mitigation efforts are not without pushback.
“Both my children went to Milton High School this morning without masks,” said Marc Wright. “We don’t wear masks. As they went in – they were shouted down by the office.”
Wright said his son had to sit in the principal’s office for refusing to wear a mask.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is on tour, encouraging both masks and vaccines. But not all parents are on board.
“I know my own children don’t like to wear masks.,” he said on Face the Nation. “They are vaccinated but we also understand that this is bigger than us. We’re trying to keep infection rates low.”
In Milton, another parent, Lillie Ramos Pozatek, believes masks should be optional in the classroom.
“As parents, we’re the ones who have to deal with fallout, the medical fallout. I have a daughter who has a medical condition. It is not healthy for her to wear a mask. Our doctor has told us so.”
Doctor Fauci, however, said schools should require masks this fall to stop the spread. And other white house officials, including Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff are encouraging young people to get vaccinated.
The deep divide continues.
This morning, parents gathered outside of the governor’s mansion to protest mask mandates.
Governor Kemp touched on the heated issue while in Savannah.
“I trust that these local leaders are going to listen and work with their parents to figure out what is best for their children at the local level,” he said. “Every school is different.”
Also hearing the pushback, Dr. Mike Looney, Superintendent of Fulton County Schools, tweeted, “I’m working on an alternative option for parents who oppose the district’s temporary masking requirement. More information will be provided by Thursday. We are in this together and I am committed to finding solutions. Meanwhile, please be patient and kind.
Parents are watching how the semester unfolds.
“If we continue to be discriminated against and ostracized, legal action will be taken,” said Wright. “We’ve got attorneys involved.”
