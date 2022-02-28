ATLANTA (CBS46) — Major schools districts in metro Atlanta are dropping their mask mandates after a decline in cases and the CDC issued news guidelines last week. But, not all parents are on board.
Tricia Harris has called on Atlanta Public Schools to reconsider their decision to drop the COVID mask mandate. She has a 9-year-old special needs child and isn't convinced that the pandemic is over.
Atlanta Public Schools is not the only school district that is making masks optional. The state's largest school district in Gwinnett County is also giving parents and students the choice.
There are two school districts -- Clayton and DeKalb -- that are not dropping the mask mandate just yet.
Dr. Dretler with Emory Decatur Hospital believes that if students have been vaccinated, they should be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.