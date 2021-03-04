Marietta Schools Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera joined educators from around the state on Thursday to discuss plans to vaccinate teachers and staff members starting Monday.
“I will say that I appreciate the opportunity for us to drive our own solutions. Thank you,” Rivera said. “It’s not often that we can come together like this. So, for us to do this and share best practices and ideas I’m grateful for.”
Marietta Schools will hold a curbside vaccination event next Thursday and Friday with a goal of vaccinating 20-people every 10-minutes. The plans come after Governor Brian Kemp announced he will be opening five more mass vaccination sites throughout the state to help with the effort of vaccinating a million K-12 teachers and staff.
“As I’ve said many times before, every student belongs in the classroom. Five days a week, full-time, as soon as possible,” Kemp said. “We can and should do more to make absolutely certain more doses are getting into the arms of Georgians as quickly as possible.”
And in Early County in Southwest Georgia, Superintendent Bronwyn Martin presented a much different plan to make sure their educators are vaccinated.
“We’re going to go ahead and we’re going to start on Monday and our local health department is our primary partner and they will be going door to door to vaccinate teachers,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.