School districts prepare for more back-to-school changes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on school systems.
While most Georgia schools have made the necessary adjustments to start the 2020 school year, in Cobb County, the controversial decision between virtual or in-person for the remainder of the semester ended Sunday.
Meanwhile in Douglas County, parents like Vanessa Francikowski have experienced a staggered re-entry -- with high schoolers finishing phase three and heading back to the classrooms Monday morning.
"As long as there are the precautions, spacing out the kids, making sure they are not just mingling in the hallways, and being careful with the sports activities.. Then i am okay with that." she said.
The tough decisions come after three Cherokee County High Schools reopened after closing due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
She continued, "I just think at the beginning there wasn't as strict of policies’... And then when they shut everything down and made us do online it was better... I think now they have the policies in place so it will work a little bit easier."
Whether you are continuing with virtual or transitioning to face-to-face learning, school districts reiterate the importance of wearing a mask, staying social distant, and utilizing sanitation resources as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.