DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Metro Atlanta school districts are struggling to find people willing to drive children – many who are unvaccinated – to and from school as COVID-19 cases among children soar.
“Morale is down. It’s just really bad,” said a longtime driver for the DeKalb County School District who asked CBS46 not to use his name out of fear of losing his job.
The driver said the district is so short on bus drivers, he’s running double and triple routes daily. District managers and their assistants are having to pitch in and drive buses, he said.
The lack of drivers is affecting students.
“We’re getting them to school late, getting them home late,” he said, “so it’s what you call a complete domino effect.”
The same scenario is playing out in school districts across metro Atlanta, prompting school districts to put up billboards and post on social media that they need bus drivers.
A spokeswoman for the DeKalb County School District said the district is offering increased pay, but bus drivers in DeKalb said that’s only for new hires, not current drivers. They said it’s why some drivers are quitting to work in other districts – like Atlanta Public Schools – which is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses.
The longtime DeKalb bus driver said he’s vaccinated, but he said some of his colleagues are still hesitant to get the vaccine. Others have underlying conditions and say carrying bus loads of mostly unvaccinated children is just not the job for them anymore.
“They are at the age that they don’t want to take that chance getting sick or taking it home to their spouse and getting them sick,” he said.
