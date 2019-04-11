Generic photo of The New School
Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently repairing a gas line that ruptured in southeast Atlanta, prompting the evacuation of an area high school.

Atlanta Fire says a one inch underground gas line ruptured on the 600 block of Memorial Drive and it has impacted the sewer system in the area.

It also forced the evacuation of The New School.

Crews from Atlanta Gas and Light have been called to the scene.

It is unclear when the evacuation will be lifted.

