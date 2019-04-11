Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Crews are currently repairing a gas line that ruptured in southeast Atlanta, prompting the evacuation of an area high school.
Atlanta Fire says a one inch underground gas line ruptured on the 600 block of Memorial Drive and it has impacted the sewer system in the area.
It also forced the evacuation of The New School.
Crews from Atlanta Gas and Light have been called to the scene.
It is unclear when the evacuation will be lifted.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.