GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many people don’t live until the age of 95, let alone work until 95 years old!
Martha Strickland, better-known as “Granny”, a cafeteria worker at a Gwinnett County school, defied the odds when she celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday.
“If they called me Martha, I wouldn’t answer!” Granny joked.
Granny handed out cookies to all the kids at Shiloh Elementary School; a tradition she does every year on her birthday.
Although she has her own kids and grandkids, she considers the children at the school her family.
“I love everybody here. I love to come here every day, it’s a place to come to, to get up out of that bed, and get out and be with my family,” Granny said. “It’s more than what I ever expected in all my life.”
She’s been working at the school for nearly 30 years, even after retiring from the City of Atlanta.
“I decided I needed a little part time job, so I came here because I like the hours, and I can’t leave now!” said Granny, with a chuckle.
The students and staff don’t want her to leave either.
“She does a lot for us and it makes us feel like she’s our mom or our grandma,” said student Kevin Orr.
“She’s the one to go to when you have a problem. You just want to talk out, talk about with someone,” added another student, Kaylin James.
“She makes us feel like we’re welcome,” said Larissa Halilovic, another student.
The school threw her a big party and she handed out cookies to all the kids.
“That’s all it is, the love. I love them and they love me, and that means the world, it don’t cost nothing to love somebody,” Granny added.
“She comes to work every day with a smile on her face and she’s happy to be here,” said Tom Trippany, the school principal.
Trippany said they recognize her every year. They even named the school garden, “Granny’s Garden,” in honor of her.
“They’re so good to me,” said Granny, “It’s a blessing that I’m here.”
Granny said it’s the best way to spend her 95th birthday, and she’s just enjoying her blessing.
“The Lord just hasn’t finished with me, he’s got me here for some reason,” she laughed. “Here the little children go, “hey granny!”, and introduce me to their mommies and daddies, and that’s a wonderful feeling that you’ve made an impression on somebody.”
“I think every school needs a granny,” Trippany added.
