(CBS46) An Atlanta Public Schools superintendent is headed to the Super Bowl. Dan Sims, associate superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools got the biggest surprise of his life last month, when former NFL player Warrick Dunn greeted him with two tickets to the big game.
Sims is a 20-year cancer survivor and big time support of the American Cancer Society - which partnered with the NFL to pull it all off. Ella Dorsey sat down with Sims and Joshua Menifee of the American Cancer Society.
