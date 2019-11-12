FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Officials at Vickery Creek Middle School in Cumming have released a statement regarding a threatening Snapchat conversation over the weekend.
CBS46 received a message from school officials saying a number of students at the school participated in a Snapchat conversation that has caused a "disruption" this week at the school.
Officials say the posts did not directly threaten the school but several students felt they were very inappropriate and caused serious concern.
In all, 11 students will be receiving disciplinary consequences. A student alerted school officials to the conversation.
Officials released this statement regarding the issue:
"The hateful language and racism used by these children are not tolerated in our schools. Forsyth County Schools expects and demands that all individuals are treated with integrity, dignity and respect.
Diversity strengthens our relationships, schools and community. We ask that parents/guardians discuss with their children the importance of respect and openness to ensure that our schools are safe, free of harassment and discrimination. It is our responsibility to prepare and inspire our children to be inclusive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.