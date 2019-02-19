FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) More parents spoke out Tuesday about what happened at Sandtown Middle School last week and the lack of information they have received from officials. Parents are now sounding off on-line on a Facebook page called South Fulton Parents for Education.
“Somebody’s child could have died,” Fulton County School parent Beth Harris said.
Harris like many others want answers about what caused dozens of students to become ill at the school on Valentine's Day.
“It’s a tragic situation and I know no one in Fulton County every wanted this type of event to happen, but communication means the world,” Harris said.
South Fulton County School Police have been investigating the questionable candy which sent 28-children to the hospital, many of them hallucinating.
“At the end of the day, kids were poisoned,” Harris said. “Are there any long-term effects of what the kids ingested?”
It's a question other parents have been asking as well. Teair Thompson said her daughter ate one of the tainted lollipops and a medical professional told her it may have contained a synthetic drug.
“I saw kids thinking they were driving cars, I mean literally making sounds of cars and kids thinking they were going to restaurants and thinking the administrators were their parents and one little girl was playing basketball with a wet basketball saying they keep throwing me a wet basketball. They were tripping, the kids were really all over the place,” Thompson said.
Parents are furious that school officials have not kept them informed. Only being told the district is doing a thorough investigation.
“It was a mess, it was a mess. It was a total mess and it still is because nobody has any answers for anything,” Thompson said.
Late Tuesday, school officials released the incident report and said police provided samples of the treats to the GBI for testing.
Parents tell me they intend to meet with one of the school board members to go over some of these issues and hopefully gather more information before the kids return to school on Wednesday.
