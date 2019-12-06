BARTOW, Ga. (CBS46) A school resource officer in Bartow County is crediting with saving a sixth-grade student's life.
The 11 year-old student at Red Top Middle School in Emerson was choking on a water bottle cap when officer Duane Smith jumped into action and began performing the Heimlich Maneuver.
Officer Smith was being assisted by the school nurse and both were able to free the cap from the student's throat.
That student is already back in school.
