SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students in possession of the 2020 Collins Hills High School yearbook will be issued new ones after a racist image sparked controversy.
The photo shopped image that made its way into the yearbook depicts a student standing with the Civil Rights leader as he holds a binder that reads, "Official N-Word Pass. Assigned to "student name." Given by black speech n--a."
On Wednesday, Principal Kerensa Wing addressed the issue in a letter sent to students, parents, and staff members. Today she issues another statement on the school Facebook page notifying the CHHS community of new yearbooks to replace those containing the racist image.
In part her messages reads, "
As a first step in rebuilding that trust, we are going to print new, revised yearbooks, replacing this photo. Although we were presented with other options initially, we decided this was the right thing to do. As a result, we are calling for an immediate recall of ALL 2020 yearbooks that have been distributed. I will have staff on site to collect the recalled yearbooks on June 17th from 4-6 p.m. and June 18th from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. Once I review and approve the new revised yearbook, it will be printed and copies should arrive for distribution the week of July 5th. I want to thank Herff Jones for making this happen so quickly and their support with part of the reprinting costs."
