ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Schools may be closed but education remains a priority with teachers and students adjusting to virtual learning.
Now that schools are approaching the end of the school year, school districts say these last few weeks are important.
The Gwinnett County School District says, their teachers and students have done a great job with digital learning. Gwinnett County School District will continue virtual learning and they will be doing online exams for middle and high school early this year.
“Those finale exams actually begin earlier than we usually do since we have to do them online, exams will start Monday May 11th. This time is important in terms of teaching and learning we are trying to continue the curriculum, so students will have what they need to pick up and learn next year,” said a district spokesperson.
In Gwinnett County the last day of school is May 20th.
Dekalb County is the first Metro Atlanta School District that is wrapping up the school year four days early. The last day of school is May 15th for everyone and for seniors May 8th.
In Cobb County, to ensure student grades are not negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19, no student grades at the end of the second semester can be lower than the grades received on March 13th.
Cobb County School Districts' last day of school is May 20th.
In Fulton County, all students final averages will be held harmless during remote learning if the student remains engaged and submits work.
Remote learning will go through May 1st for seniors and May 22nd for all other students.
The Superintendent for Atlanta Public Sschools says when it comes to holding students back, they won’t be making any rash decisions based on just virtual learning
“Grades have seen some small adjustments, definitely have teachers inputting grades throughout the rest of the semester. We did change the number of grades required, we went from eight to five to bring down the burden on students and teachers,” says Meria Carstarphen.
APS's last day of school is May 22nd.
