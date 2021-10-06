DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth Police recently posted a video on social media showing two motorcycles on Pleasant Hill Road, clocking in at nearly 100 mph.
The camera that captured the video is in a school zone, near Duluth Middle School.
"It's really concerning, when people go so fast, in general," one Gwinnett County parent said.
The City of Duluth has four cameras in school zones that were installed two years ago because of a spike in pedestrian fatalities.
Just recently, AAA did a survey to figure out driving habits in school zones and near bus stops.
They found that 54% of Georgia drivers pass through a school zone on their daily commute, according to a AAA spokesperson.
During a three month period, 42% of Georgia drivers reported speeding through an active school zone.
In Duluth, the first school speed violation is $75 and any additional violations are $125.
