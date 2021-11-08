ATLANTA – (CBS46) – Speeders, don’t say we didn’t warn you! Starting Monday, a speed enforcement camera outside a Gwinnett County elementary school will be the first of several to become operational.
It’s part of the Gwinnett County Police Department’s new School Zone Safety Program.
For the next 30 days, drivers caught on camera speeding past Duncan Creek Elementary on Braselton Highway near Hoschton will receive warnings in the mail. Starting Dec. 8, the warnings will turn into tickets.
A first violation will come with a $75 fine. Any subsequent violations will come with a fine of $125.
“Everybody’s speeding,” said Brad Shadburn, a father of two Duncan Creek students, as he sat in the carpool line Monday morning. “Even sitting right here in the turn lane, it’s still bad because you have all the traffic going south or north, something could happen, and they’d run into you.”
Earlier this year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the installation of school zone speed detection cameras. Signs have been installed notifying drivers that the camera is operational.
In addition, cameras will be installed at Anderson-Livsey Elementary in Snellville, Graves Elementary in Norcross and Gainesville’s Lanier High School by early next year. Additional schools may be added and announced later. As each camera goes operational, it will begin with a 30-day warning period, police said.
“I’m a hundred percent for it,” said Quanda Brown-Powell, whose kids go to Freeman’s Mill Elementary.
She hopes her children’s school will have the cameras, too, one day.
“If people know that there’s something watching, in their mind, it triggers them to slow it down a little bit because the cameras or watching, so hopefully it helps,” she said.
Because these violations are considered civil in nature, no points will be assessed on the driver’s license, police said. However, if the violation is not resolved, the vehicle’s registration will be suspended, and title transfer will be blocked.
