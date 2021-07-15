SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — If you're going to drive near any of the 10 schools in the city of South Fulton this school year, you better watch your speed.
The city will activate its network of speed detection cameras on Aug. 9 to make sure drivers aren't putting the lives of students and teachers in jeopardy.
According to the city, last school year, the number of speeding cases in those areas dropped by 92 percent.
“Bottom line, our children are safer because of this program,” said South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards in a press release. “The numbers show slower speeds lessen the severity of injuries in pedestrian-related accidents. That’s reason enough to slow down and take your time when driving near schools.”
The Ren’gia Majors School Zone Safety Program was introduced and launched in late 2019. The initiative is named for an 11-year-old Sandtown Middle School student who was killed in February of that year when a speeding vehicle struck the car she was riding in front of the school.
According to data released by the city, the number of drivers cited for speeding dropped from 38,315 before cameras were turned on last September to 2,798 when the school year ended in May. Overall traffic through the school zones declined by 22 percent as well.
The cameras monitor speeds and issue citations during the regular school day on weekdays. For an hour before and after students arrive and leave school, a speed limit of 25 mph is in effect in all school zones. Flashing lights alert drivers to those times. During the rest of the day, drivers are required to follow posted speed limits, which vary among the school zones.
Drivers caught speeding are fined $100 for first offenses and $150 for subsequent violations. In addition, police use data gathered by the cameras 24 hours a day to determine where extra patrols are needed.
