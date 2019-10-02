FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is working to get results after concerns about signage in a Fayette County school zone.
Sherri Merritt told CBS46 she was leaving a house on Hood Avenue in Fayetteville when she was pulled over for speeding in a school zone.
According to Merritt, the house was behind the school zone sign.
"Once you get into the neighborhood to drop off or pick up there are no more signs indicating you're in a school zone," she said.
There are currently two signs on either end of the zone, but Merritt said there needs to be more for those drivers unfamiliar with the area and moving around within the zone.
Merritt said it is not about the ticket, but the children.
"Except for one sign nearly three blocks, there is nothing to indicate there is a school approaching," she said. "Not even when you're at the school does it say school."
According to the Fayette County School system, they are not responsible for those signs.
A spokesperson told CBS46 they are not aware of any prior complaints in that zone.
We are still waiting for a response from Fayetteville Police.
"Children ... slow down ... yellow sign," Merritt said. "So drivers like myself that have children and don't want to harm children, don't. "
