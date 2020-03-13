ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As fear over the ever-spreading coronavirus, COVID-19, grows in Georgia, so too does the list of metro Atlanta school closures.
Here is a list of all the school closures:
- Cobb County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Atlanta Public Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Fulton County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Dekalb County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Clayton County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Bartow County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Barrow County School will be closed effective March 16-29.
- Cherokee County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Henry County Schools will be closed effective March 16.
- Fayette County Schools will be closed effective March 13 through March 20.
- Douglas County Schools will be closed effective March 16 through March 27th. Students are to return March 30.
- Coweta County Schools will be closed effective March 13 through March 27th.
- Emory University has extended spring break for all students until March 22.
- Fayette County Schools have canceled classes for students Friday, March 13.
- Beginning March 16 Hall County Schools will conduct school from home for one week.
- Rockdale County will move to independent learning days beginning March 16-23. In necessary, the school closures will be extended.
- Union County Schools will begin online learning starting March 17 through March 20.
- Forsyth County School will hold online learning days March 16-20. On March 19, the school system will announce its plans for March 23-27. All events and activities cancelled March 13 until further notice.
- Gwinnett County will hold digital learning days March 16-20.
- Bremen City Schools, CLOSED March 16-27
- Chattahoochee Technical College Campus will close effective March 13 through March 22.
The following University System of Georgia institutions will be closed on March 13:
- Agnes Scott College (March 23-April 3)
- Atlanta Technical College
- Augusta University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Georgia State University
- University of Georgia
- Georgia Southern University
- Kennesaw State University (Remote classes begin March 18)
- University of West Georgia
- Valdosta State University
- Albany State University
- Clayton State University
- Columbus State University
- Fort Valley State University
- Georgia College & State University
- Georgia Southwestern State University
- Middle Georgia State University
- Savannah State University
- University of North Georgia
- State Colleges President Phone
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
- Atlanta Metropolitan State College
- College of Coastal Georgia
- Dalton State College
- East Georgia State College
- Georgia Gwinnett College
- Georgia Highlands College
- Gordon State College
- South Georgia State College
Schools providing meal pick ups for students under the age of 18, or 21 if the child has special needs:
In Gwinnett County Schools will have meal pick-ups at bus stops near 68 sites March 16-20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Alcova Elementary School
- Alford Elementary
- Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
- Annistown Elementary School
- Arcado Elementary School
- Baggett Elementary School
- Baldwin Elementary
- Beaver Ridge Elementary School
- Benefield Elementary School
- Berkeley Lake Elementary School
- Berkmar High School
- Berkmar Middle School
- Bethesda Elementary School
- Britt Elementary School
- Cedar Hill Elementary School
- Centerville Elementary School
- Central Gwinnett High School
- Chesney Elementary School
- Corley Elementary School
- Discovery High School
- Duluth High School
- Duluth Middle School
- Ferguson Elementary School
- Grace Snell Middle School
- Graves Elementary School
- Gwinnett InterVention Education -- (GIVE) Center East
- Gwinnett Intervention Education -- (GIVE) Center West
- Harris Elementary School
- Hopkins Elementary School
- Jackson Elementary School
- Jenkins Elementary School
- Jordan Middle School
- Kanoheda Elementary School
- Knight Elementary School
- Lawrenceville Elementary School
- Lilburn Elementary School
- Lilburn Middle School
- Lovin Elementary School
- Magill Elementary School
- McKendree Elementary School
- Meadowcreek Elementary School
- Meadowcreek High School
- Minor Elementary School
- Moore Middle School
- Nesbit Elementary School
- Norcross Elementary School
- Norcross High School
- Northbrook Middle School
- Norton Elementary School
- Partee Elementary School
- Paul Duke STEM High School
- Peachtree Elementary School
- Pinckneyville Middle School
- Radloff Middle School
- Richards Middle School
- Rockbridge Elementary School
- Rosebud Elementary School
- Shiloh Elementary School
- Shiloh High School
- Shiloh Middle School
- Simonton Elementary School
- Snellville Middle School
- South Gwinnett High School
- Stripling Elementary School
- Summerour Middle School
- Sweetwater Middle School
- Sycamore Elementary School
- Winn Holt Elementary School
Atlanta Public Schools
- Douglass High
- Cleveland Avenue Elementary
- Bunche Middle
- Sylvan Middle
- Phoenix Academy at Crim High School
Cobb County schools will partner with MUST Ministries to provide meals. Times and locations will be available starting next week at www.mustministries.org.
Fulton County Schools will provide meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for additional information click here:
- Lake Forest Elementary School
- Mimosa Elementary School
- Haynes Bridge Middle School
- Tri-Cities High School
- Banneker High School
- Langston Hughes High School
